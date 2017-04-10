Mille Petrozza Of Kreator Talks About His Influences [News]
Kreator's Mille Petrozza was interviewed by Jimmy Kay From Canada's The Metal Voice in Montreal, Quebec on April 12th. Kreator's Mille Petrozza was interviewed by Jimmy Kay From Canada's The Metal Voice in Montreal, Quebec on April 12th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|3 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Thu
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Wed
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '...
|Apr 12
|Halton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC