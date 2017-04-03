Major fire tears through Anjou building
Firefighters have been at the scene of a major fire in Anjou since early Tuesday morning. Dozens of firefighters have been at the scene, on Jules LA©ger Street between Parkway and Ray Lawson boulevards, since about 3:45 a.m. Montreal fire department operations chief Martin Vaillancourt said firefighters are taking a defensive approach and hosing the building down from the outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo...
|15 hr
|just in time eh
|1
|Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i...
|22 hr
|Red and Blue team...
|1
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC