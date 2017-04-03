Major fire tears through Anjou building

Firefighters have been at the scene of a major fire in Anjou since early Tuesday morning. Dozens of firefighters have been at the scene, on Jules LA©ger Street between Parkway and Ray Lawson boulevards, since about 3:45 a.m. Montreal fire department operations chief Martin Vaillancourt said firefighters are taking a defensive approach and hosing the building down from the outside.

