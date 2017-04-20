Longueuil police investigate fiery cr...

Longueuil police investigate fiery crash in Saint-Hubert

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Longueuil police are investigating after a vehicle collided into a cement pillar on Maricourt Boulevard in Saint-Hubert, before bursting into flames. Emergency services were alerted at 3:20 a.m. after a 911 call was made reporting a crash at Maricourt Boulevard, near Highway 30. Police said they were unable to confirm the identity of the victim and would not disclose the nature of their injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Byelections signal generational change for both... Apr 5 we in 2 much trouble 1
News Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo... Apr 3 just in time eh 1
News Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i... Apr 3 Red and Blue team... 1
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Mar 29 chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Families question value of missing, murdered wo... Mar 28 Priorities Not St... 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,181,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC