Longueuil police investigate fiery crash in Saint-Hubert
Longueuil police are investigating after a vehicle collided into a cement pillar on Maricourt Boulevard in Saint-Hubert, before bursting into flames. Emergency services were alerted at 3:20 a.m. after a 911 call was made reporting a crash at Maricourt Boulevard, near Highway 30. Police said they were unable to confirm the identity of the victim and would not disclose the nature of their injuries.
