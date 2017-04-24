Letter: Medical care in Canada should be fully portable
"Why is the federal government letting Quebec get away with this violation, when it was so inflexible in the issue of extra billing?" - then federal Health critic David Dingwall, May 1989 Unfortunately, when David Dingwall became Health minister, he ignored the problem. So have all federal and provincial politicians.
