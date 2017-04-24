Laurier Ave. merchants brace for a summer of construction
Merchants along Laurier Avenue Ouest are preparing for their first summer of major road work, and some business owners say they are already seeing a drop in sales. Kimio Nguyen, owner of Mikado restaurant, said he's seen a drop in revenue by nearly 20 per cent since the work started in January.
