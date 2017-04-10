Lac-Megantic criminal negligence tria...

Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial in September to be bilingual

The Guardian

The trial later this year for three ex-railway employees charged criminally in the Lac-Megantic train disaster will be heard by a bilingual jury in another town. A spokesman for the Crown says Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas ruled on the venue and language on Monday as lawyers argue several motions on the case this week.

Quebec, Canada

