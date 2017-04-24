Justice ministers across Canada meet to tackle delays in the courts
The federal Liberals came to power promising sweeping reforms to the criminal justice system, but now the provinces are championing some ideas of their own as they focus on cutting backlogs in the courts. "I think for the most part, the provinces recognize the status quo isn't an option and we need those changes to take place," Manitoba Justice Minister Heather Stefanson said in an interview.
