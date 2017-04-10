Joe Roberts pushes out of Ontario
Executive Director of the national youth empowerment campaign, Push for Change Joe Roberts talks with people in Sault Ste. Marie ************************* The Ontario Provincial Police , students and members of the community helped The Push for Change mark a milestone as Joe Roberts prepares to leave Ontario during his 9,000 km trek across Canada to end youth homelessness.
