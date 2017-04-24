Jean Coutu sales up but profit weakened by generic prices, higher expenses

Jean Coutu Group says its store sales and revenue were up in the final quarter of its 2017 financial year but its profit declined due to weak generic drug prices and costs associated with setting up a new head office. The Quebec-based pharmacy company had $47.8 million or 26 cents per share of net income in its fourth quarter, ended March 4 - down seven per cent from the comparable period last year.

