Jake David Rudd Picture: North Yorkshire Police

A TEENAGER who got a 14-year-old girl pregnant has been locked up after top judges ruled his suspended sentence was far too soft. Jake David Rudd, 19, of Bromley Street, in Clifton , York, was given eight months suspended detention at York Crown Court on January 27. But the Solicitor-General Robert Buckland QC referred his sentence to London's Appeal Court, insisting he should be behind bars.

Quebec, Canada

