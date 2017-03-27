Jake David Rudd Picture: North Yorkshire Police
A TEENAGER who got a 14-year-old girl pregnant has been locked up after top judges ruled his suspended sentence was far too soft. Jake David Rudd, 19, of Bromley Street, in Clifton , York, was given eight months suspended detention at York Crown Court on January 27. But the Solicitor-General Robert Buckland QC referred his sentence to London's Appeal Court, insisting he should be behind bars.
