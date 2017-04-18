'It's a particularly rough year': Unrelenting rain causes flooding, evacuations in parts of Quebec
The town of Rigaud is hardest hit, with 343 homes either flooded or surrounded by water. Provincial police are still patrolling the municipality, which declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon.
