In Quebec, we should respect those who still have strong ties to their faith
There may be fewer believers in Montreal now, but we should respect those with ties to their faith, Michael St. B. Harrison writes At my age we refer to funerals as our new cocktail parties. Recently, I attended one that must have mustered up 500 people at the church in downtown Montreal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Byelections signal generational change for both...
|Apr 5
|we in 2 much trouble
|1
|Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo...
|Apr 3
|just in time eh
|1
|Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i...
|Apr 3
|Red and Blue team...
|1
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC