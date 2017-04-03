Hydro-Quebec overcharged Quebecers for electricity: cabinet minister
Natural Resources Minister Pierre Arcand confirmed today that Hydro-Quebec has imposed higher rates than necessary on users over several years. Now that Quebec has balanced its budget, Arcand says Hydro-Quebec will have to be more modest when it seeks rate increases.
