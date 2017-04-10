How to get around partial collapse of...

How to get around partial collapse of Highway 25 north of Montreal

48 min ago

Highway 25 is closed in both directions in Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan because of this hole. If you're heading anywhere by car this weekend that requires taking Highway 25 through the Laurentians, prepare for a 5.5-kilometre detour near Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Quebec, Canada

