How to get around partial collapse of Highway 25 north of Montreal
Highway 25 is closed in both directions in Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan because of this hole. If you're heading anywhere by car this weekend that requires taking Highway 25 through the Laurentians, prepare for a 5.5-kilometre detour near Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Read more at CBC News.
