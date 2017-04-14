Highway 25 closed for at least 3 mont...

Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Quebec transport minister

Quebec Transport Minister Laurent Lessard said the closure of the highway in both directions is inconvenient for motorists, but safety is more important. Quebec Transport Minister Laurent Lessard said the crater that swallowed a chunk of Highway 25 last week is likely to keep that stretch of road in the Lanaudiere region closed for as long as three months.

Quebec, Canada

