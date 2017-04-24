Here come May showers: a rainy day guide for the next week in Montreal
Expect a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day on Sunday, with a high of 13 C. The city has already received 147 millimetres of rain so far this month and could beat the 75-year-old record of 159 millimetres by the end of the day. Unfortunately, the month of May doesn't look like it will be any sunnier, according to Environment Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|18 hr
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC