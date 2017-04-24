Here come May showers: a rainy day guide for the next week in Montreal

Expect a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day on Sunday, with a high of 13 C. The city has already received 147 millimetres of rain so far this month and could beat the 75-year-old record of 159 millimetres by the end of the day. Unfortunately, the month of May doesn't look like it will be any sunnier, according to Environment Canada.

