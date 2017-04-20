Helicopter Egg Drop on Sunday
According to a statement, Next Level Church will be hosting 26 separate Easter experiences across 10 locations, including Somersworth, Concord, Conway, Epping, Peterborough, Salisbury, Mass., Worcester, Mass., Saco, Maine, Saratoga, N.Y., and Chateauguay, Quebec, Canada. “In order to ensure that every single child at this year's event leaves happy and stays completely safe, Next Level Church has once again decided to make this event both highly exclusive and extremely limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|1 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Thu
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Wed
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '...
|Apr 12
|Halton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC