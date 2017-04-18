Head on collision on Hwy 138

Head on collision on Hwy 138

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seaway News

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers, with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators continue the investigation of a two vehicle collision which occurred April 18 at approximately 11:18am on Highway 138 , North Stormont Township. Investigation indicated that a passenger vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old male from Ottawa was travelling south on Highway 138 when, for reasons under investigation, crossed into the north lane and collided head-on with a transport truck, driven by a 37-year-old male from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seaway News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Mon Red 3
News Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical... Apr 15 Pot 1
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Apr 13 CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi... Apr 12 Walter 2
News CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ... Apr 12 maybe 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St... Apr 12 David 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC