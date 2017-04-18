Head on collision on Hwy 138
Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers, with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators continue the investigation of a two vehicle collision which occurred April 18 at approximately 11:18am on Highway 138 , North Stormont Township. Investigation indicated that a passenger vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old male from Ottawa was travelling south on Highway 138 when, for reasons under investigation, crossed into the north lane and collided head-on with a transport truck, driven by a 37-year-old male from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec.
