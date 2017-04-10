Guaranteed minimum incomes could be an election issue in Nova Scotia
A social experiment that was tried in Manitoba in the 1970s is about to be floated in Ontario. The provincial Liberal government has been holding public consultations over the past few months on the concept of guaranteeing people a minimum income.
