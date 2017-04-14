Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
Marie Public Library will be celebrating Earth Week with the showing of a new Canadian-made documentary. The award-winning 67-minute film, Green Rights: The Human Right to a Healthy World, has been called A'the most ambitious and important environmental documentary that has yet been created or proposed.A' The free event will take place on Thursday, Apr. 20 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the Program Room of the Centennial Library at 50 East St. A panel discussion will follow the viewing of the video.
