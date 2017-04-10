Great-grandmother from Northern Quebec graduates at 71 with childcare diploma
At 71, Elisapee Weetaluktuk has three children, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and as of Friday a diploma in Inuit Childcare Services. In a ceremony in Inukjuak, Que., the 71-year-old celebrated the end of the 1,455 hour program she started in 2015.
