Great-grandmother from Northern Quebec graduates at 71 with childcare diploma

43 min ago Read more: CBC News

At 71, Elisapee Weetaluktuk has three children, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and as of Friday a diploma in Inuit Childcare Services. In a ceremony in Inukjuak, Que., the 71-year-old celebrated the end of the 1,455 hour program she started in 2015.

Quebec, Canada

