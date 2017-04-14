Government says there's no 'free ticket' to Canada as number of asylum seekers climbs
The number of asylum seekers illegally crossing the border from the U.S. into Canada continues to climb, but the government says they still represent only a fraction of the total new arrivals to the country. In March, the RCMP intercepted 887 people entering the country outside an official crossing point, up from 658 in February and 315 in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Mon
|Red
|3
|Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical...
|Apr 15
|Pot
|1
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Apr 13
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Apr 12
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC