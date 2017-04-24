Gatineau Hills' iconic Strutt House opens for guided tours
It was the home of Ottawa architect James Strutt and his family. Built on the Eardley Escarpment in the Gatineau Hills in 1956, its design is considered a prime example of mid-century modern architecture in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j...
|Apr 20
|outdoor pooling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC