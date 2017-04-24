Gas station employee stabbed during armed robbery in NDG
Police at the scene of a stabbing at the Ultramar on Sherbrooke Street in Notre-Dame-de-Grace Monday night, not far from the Concordia University campus. Montreal police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that sent two gas station attendants to hospital last night.
