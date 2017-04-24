Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades
Expecting generic drug reimbursement prices to decline by almost 35 per cent in Quebec by the end of the year, Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett downgraded his rating for Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. . Expecting the company's Pro Doc generic manufacturing business to struggle going forward, Mr. Howlett dropped the Varennes, Que.-based company to "sell" from "hold."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j...
|Apr 20
|outdoor pooling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC