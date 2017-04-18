French citizens in Montreal express mixed reactions to early election results

French nationals in Montreal expressed mixed reactions on Sunday as preliminary results showed far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron leading in the first-round French presidential election. At a French cultural centre in Montreal, both applause and boos rang out as a French TV station announced its projections just after the vote closed at 2 p.m. While some expressed disappointment that Le Pen would be moving on to the second round, others said they were reassured that Macron was remaining in the race instead of conservative Francois Fillon, or far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.