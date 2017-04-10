Four people killed, three injured in ...

Four people killed, three injured in Quebec crash

Four people were killed and at least others suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash early Tuesday in Chateauguay, Que. Quebec Provincial Police say it appears one vehicle entered Highway 30 travelling in the wrong direction and struck a car heading west .

