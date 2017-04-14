Flooding could be worst in a decade: ...

Flooding could be worst in a decade: civil security

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CTV

The regional director for civil security in Montreal, Laval, and the Laurentians is expecting the world flooding in a decade. This comes after at least 22 homes in Mirabel were damaged by floods on Monday morning, a road was damaged in Rawdon, and many homes were flooded in Ste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 14 hr Red 3
News Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical... Sat Pot 1
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Apr 13 CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi... Apr 12 Walter 2
News CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ... Apr 12 maybe 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St... Apr 12 David 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC