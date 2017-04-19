Finborough Theatre to Present Songs i...

Finborough Theatre to Present Songs in the Key of Cree

As part of the Finborough Theatre's celebrations of Canada's 150th birthday, and as part of a European tour including ten shows in seven countries in twenty-one days,the UK premiere of an evening of the songs of multi-award-winning writer, composer and musician Tomson Highway , Songs in the Key of Cree, plays for one late night performance at the Finborough Theatre on Saturday, 6 May 2017. Songs in the Key of Cree is a compilation of songs written over the past thirty years by Cree-Canadian playwright/ songwriter/pianist Tomson Highway .

