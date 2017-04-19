Finborough Theatre to Present Songs in the Key of Cree
As part of the Finborough Theatre's celebrations of Canada's 150th birthday, and as part of a European tour including ten shows in seven countries in twenty-one days,the UK premiere of an evening of the songs of multi-award-winning writer, composer and musician Tomson Highway , Songs in the Key of Cree, plays for one late night performance at the Finborough Theatre on Saturday, 6 May 2017. Songs in the Key of Cree is a compilation of songs written over the past thirty years by Cree-Canadian playwright/ songwriter/pianist Tomson Highway .
