Few surprises expected for Monday byelections in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta

There will soon be five new MPs heading to Ottawa, but there is likely no mystery over which side of the House of Commons they will be sitting. The five byelections taking place Monday are to fill seats vacated by some high-profile politicians who had usually won their reelections by large margins, which usually means they will stay in their partisan folds.

Quebec, Canada

