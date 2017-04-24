Federally-backed study on social impact of arts to be used to justify funding
As the federal government looks to new ways to fund social programs, the arts community is looking for new ways of its own to justify why it deserves money. Officials in the arts sector and Canadian Heritage quietly decided last year they need to measure social impacts of investments in culture and the arts, such as their effects on well-being, and willingness to pay for a show or service.
