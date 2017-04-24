Ex-CRTC commissioner claims victory following Federal Court ruling
A former commissioner for Canada's broadcast and telecommunications regulator has won a legal round in his challenge to the federal cabinet decision to fire him last summer. Federal Court Justice Cecily Y. Strickland granted an application for judicial review by Raj Shoan, who was dismissed 10 months ago as Ontario commissioner of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
