There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from Yesterday, titled Energy's new wave of innovationSault hosting test facility for energy .... In it, SooToday reports that:
Sault Ste. Marie will be home to a new pilot project that will test the viability of storing energy, generated from wind and solar sources, for later usage.
#1 6 hrs ago
