Education Minister Dale Kirby visiting south coast schools
Kirby is planning to visit three schools in the region. His first stop is at Bay d'Espoir Academy in St. Alban's at 9 a.m. From there he'll head to Harbour Breton for visits to St. Joseph's Elementary School at 12:45 p.m. and King Academy School at 2 p.m. After three years of commanding the 5th Canadian Ranger Group and 38 years of service to the Canadian Armed Forces, LCol Terry Stead has retired.
