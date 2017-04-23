Documentary on Dannemora prison escape to air following Lifetime movie

A documentary about the June 2015 escape from Clinton Correctional Facility will air on the Lifetime network at 10 p.m. Monday and 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, after showings of “New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell.” “Biography Presents: Joyce Mitchell and the New York Prison Break” was produced by Cineflix Media of Montreal, Quebec. Cineflix executive producer Jacqueline Bynon said her film crew visited the Dannemora area in February for the one-hour documentary - about two weeks before Joyce Mitchell, who was convicted of helping David Sweat and Richard Matt escape, had her first parole hearing.

