Dementia advocates push for advance consent for doctor-assisted death

Some dementia and Alzheimer's sufferers say they would like the right to consent to doctor-assisted suicide before the disease destroys their ability to walk, talk and think. One of its supporters is Quebec politician Francois Bonnardel, who watches helplessly as Alzheimer's slowly destroys the mind and body of his mother, Yolande Tremblay.

Quebec, Canada

