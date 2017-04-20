Decades of prohibition over; it's leg...

Decades of prohibition over; it's legal to play pinball in a Montreal bar again

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: CBC News

The bar, located at 3908 St Laurent Blvd., takes its name from a Montreal company: North Star Coin Machine Company. Since it opened in 2015, North Star - a pinball-themed bar on St-Laurent Boulevard - has been operating in a legal grey zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Byelections signal generational change for both... Apr 5 we in 2 much trouble 1
News Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo... Apr 3 just in time eh 1
News Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i... Apr 3 Red and Blue team... 1
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Mar 29 chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Families question value of missing, murdered wo... Mar 28 Priorities Not St... 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC