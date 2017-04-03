Daniel Burgess, sentenced for manslaughter of his neighbour.

Top judges have refused to increase the jail term of a mentally-ill Penzance man whose disabled neighbour died after he put a potato into his gas flue. Daniel James Long Burgess, 38, of Chywoone Avenue on the Gwavas Estate, was jailed for two years and eight months at Exeter Crown Court on February 6. He had admitted the manslaughter of Michael Horner, aged 48. The Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC, referred his sentence to London's Appeal Court arguing it was far too soft.

