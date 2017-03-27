Curling tournament a lifeline for Montreal children's hospitals
For the past 19 years, the Kurling for Kids tournament has seen curlers take to the ice to raise money for the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation as well as the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation . This year, curlers from 11 clubs around Montreal are sliding, sweeping and stealing, in the hopes of raising $340,000.
