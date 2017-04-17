Cross-country paddlers approaching Williams Lake
Mike Ranta and his dog Spitzii are on a mission to canoe 8,000 kilometers across Canada and will arrive in Williams Lake some time Monday. On Easter Sunday, Ranta, Spitzii and photographer David Jackson, who is documenting the adventure and paddling as well, were coming down the long Highway 20 hill approaching the Sheep Creek Bridge from the west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical...
|Sat
|Pot
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 15
|Stop Statism
|2
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Apr 13
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Apr 12
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC