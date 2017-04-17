Cross-country paddlers approaching Williams Lake

Mike Ranta and his dog Spitzii are on a mission to canoe 8,000 kilometers across Canada and will arrive in Williams Lake some time Monday. On Easter Sunday, Ranta, Spitzii and photographer David Jackson, who is documenting the adventure and paddling as well, were coming down the long Highway 20 hill approaching the Sheep Creek Bridge from the west.

