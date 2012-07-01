Court martial finds lieutenant guilty after incidents in Sydney
Harassment and inappropriate comments made in Cape Breton have led to a reprimand and a $2,000 fine for a naval lieutenant. The court martial of James Clark began on Feb. 20 and was originally dealing with five charges that occurred at or near Sydney between July 1, 2012 and June 30, 2015.
