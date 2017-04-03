Court documents implicate suspended admiral in suspected shipbuilding leak
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kept a safe distance Thursday from fresh revelations about a closely guarded national secret: the intrigue behind the suspension earlier this year of the Canadian military's second in command. Newly released court documents show that the RCMP requested a warrant in early January to search Vice-Adm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Byelections signal generational change for both...
|Wed
|we in 2 much trouble
|1
|Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo...
|Apr 3
|just in time eh
|1
|Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i...
|Apr 3
|Red and Blue team...
|1
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC