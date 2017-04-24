Concern for rail safety in Trump era

Metro-North Railroad and its love-hate relationship with a daily ridership of 290,000 became Ground Zero for rail safety in the Obama era, after a series of high-profile mishaps left commuters baffled and apprehensive. The route was bumpy, but Obama's Federal Railroad Administration pushed an ambitious program of safety measures that included Positive Train Control, constraints on oil-laden tanker cars, and a two-crew-member minimum on all trains.

