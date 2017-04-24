Comments
Growing optimism: Farm and fertilizer supplier Agrium releases financial results on Monday and holds its annual meeting on Tuesday in Calgary. The company's future merger partner, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, said last week that it sees better market conditions ahead and raised its 2017 profit estimate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Sat
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC