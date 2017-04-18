CBC Montreal, Quebec win 10 RTDNA journalism awards for Central Canada
Nina Segalowitz was taken from her birth parents when they brought her to the hospital for treatment as an infant. CBC journalists in Montreal and Quebec City have won 10 of 20 possible awards for the Central Canada region for their work in 2016 from awards recognize journalistic excellence in individual reporting, as well as for programs and stations across radio, television and digital platforms.
