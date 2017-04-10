CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': 'Some people felt misrepresented'

Actor Greg Zajac portrays French explorer Samuel de Champlain in a handout photo from the CBC docu-drama "Canada:The Story of Us." The CBC is apologizing in the wake of accusations of inaccuracies in the docu-drama.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC MANDATORY CREDIT TORONTO - The CBC is apologizing in the wake of accusations of inaccuracies in its docu-drama "Canada: The Story of Us."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.