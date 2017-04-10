Carole Itter awarded Audain Prize for lifetime achievement in visual arts

Carol Itter, shown at the "Blue Cabin," on Burrard Inlet in 2016, has been awarded the Audain Prize for Lifetime Achievement in the Visual Arts. Photo Mike Wakefield, North Shore News Carol Itter, shown at the "Blue Cabin," on Burrard Inlet in 2016, has been awarded the Audain Prize for Lifetime Achievement in the Visual Arts.

