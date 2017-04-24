Canadian pleads guilty to international cocaine smuggling
CAMDEN -- A 48-year-old Canadian national admitted Wednesday to helping move 100 kilograms of cocaine from Chicago to Canada by way of a New Jersey warehouse, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said in a statement. Sezayir Bulamun, of Hemmingford, Canada, worked with others to move the cocaine between October and November 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j...
|Apr 20
|outdoor pooling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC