Canadian pleads guilty to international cocaine smuggling

CAMDEN -- A 48-year-old Canadian national admitted Wednesday to helping move 100 kilograms of cocaine from Chicago to Canada by way of a New Jersey warehouse, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said in a statement. Sezayir Bulamun, of Hemmingford, Canada, worked with others to move the cocaine between October and November 2012.

