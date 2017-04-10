Canada unveils legislation to legalise cannabis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government unveiled legislation on Thursday to fully legalise marijuana, making Canada only the second country to do so, after Uruguay. The exterior of an illegal recreational cannabis store in Montreal, Quebec.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Thu
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Wed
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '...
|Apr 12
|Halton
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Apr 12
|Tm Cln
|28
