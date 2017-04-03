There are on the Langley Advance story from 21 hrs ago, titled Byelections signal generational change for both Conservatives, Liberals. In it, Langley Advance reports that:

Monday's byelection results mean more than just fresh faces for the House of Commons: one observer says they represent a generational shift on Parliament Hill. The five new Ottawa-bound MPs - two Conservatives and three Liberals - replace a group of politicians with a profound depth of experience, including four former cabinet ministers and a former prime minister.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Langley Advance.