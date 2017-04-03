Byelections signal generational chang...

Byelections signal generational change for both Conservatives, Liberals

Monday's byelection results mean more than just fresh faces for the House of Commons: one observer says they represent a generational shift on Parliament Hill. The five new Ottawa-bound MPs - two Conservatives and three Liberals - replace a group of politicians with a profound depth of experience, including four former cabinet ministers and a former prime minister.

we in 2 much trouble

Toronto, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
